XYO Price Up 14.5% Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, XYO has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $83.79 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0067186 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,163,512.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

