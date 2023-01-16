yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $46.20 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $260.81 million and approximately $46.20 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $7,118.50 or 0.33396676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00434671 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,508.08 or 0.30510693 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00755715 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.
