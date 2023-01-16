York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,566 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises 1.0% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of NCR worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NCR by 978.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 330,245 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,479,000 after purchasing an additional 236,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,880,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $25.61. 37,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,267. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Stephens increased their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

