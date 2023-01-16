ZClassic Trading 31.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $451,506.25 and $29.23 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00216217 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00076349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00051239 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.