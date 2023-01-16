Zscaler (ZS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2023 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $162.00.

1/9/2023 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $153.00.

1/5/2023 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $280.00 to $225.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $143.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $190.00.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $200.00.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $162.00 to $150.00.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $190.00.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $165.00.

12/2/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $185.00.

12/1/2022 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $185.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $225.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Zscaler was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

11/22/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Zscaler had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.30. 172,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $290.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,566,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $47,685,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zscaler by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,360 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

