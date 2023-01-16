Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Zymeworks Price Performance

ZYME stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $632.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $15.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $7,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,488,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,937,583.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 45.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 610,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 162,353 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

