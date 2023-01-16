Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
ZYME stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $632.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $15.02.
In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $7,038,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,488,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,937,583.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 45.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 610,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 162,353 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
