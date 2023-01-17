5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an outperform spec market weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Desjardins upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.58.

TSE VNP opened at C$2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.03 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a market cap of C$264.11 million and a P/E ratio of -52.46.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 60,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,628.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,378,194.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

