adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €137.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($148.91) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($138.04) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ADS opened at €149.62 ($162.63) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €127.16 and its 200-day moving average is €138.10. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

