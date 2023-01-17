AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $87.89.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

