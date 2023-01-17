Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Price Tops $0.97 on Exchanges

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Alchemix USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $232.16 million and $16,818.94 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix USD token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00004594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

