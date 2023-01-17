Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Downgraded by Desjardins to Sell

Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AQN opened at C$8.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$8.70 and a 52 week high of C$20.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$869.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$808.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.9600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 780.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 17,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,793.10. In other news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota acquired 120,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,411,980.80. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at C$595,793.10. In the last quarter, insiders bought 166,260 shares of company stock worth $1,969,606.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

