Algorand 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $91.85 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $91.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00080443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023774 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,419,131,443 coins and its circulating supply is 7,196,933,284 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

