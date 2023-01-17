Analysts Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Target Price at $9.79

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 682,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $2,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,213,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SOFI opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $423.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.96 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

