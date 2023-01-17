Analyzing Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Centerspace pays out -168.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart pays out 171.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. CubeSmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Centerspace and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 1 4 0 0 1.80 CubeSmart 0 3 3 1 2.71

Volatility & Risk

Centerspace currently has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.90%. CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Centerspace’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Centerspace is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Centerspace has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centerspace and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace -7.82% -2.11% -0.98% CubeSmart 27.59% 10.25% 4.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centerspace and CubeSmart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $201.71 million 4.66 $610,000.00 ($1.73) -36.03 CubeSmart $657.81 million 14.24 $223.48 million $1.14 36.60

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Centerspace. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Centerspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Centerspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Centerspace on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerspace

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

