AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 2.4 %
AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
