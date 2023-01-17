AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded to Buy at Investec

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AUGet Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 2.4 %

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at $574,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 1,126,297 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 82.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 225,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 102,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter worth $310,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

