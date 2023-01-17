Anyswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $73,522.68 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $72.42 million and $73,522.68 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $8.44 or 0.00039899 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 75.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 7.8070768 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $11,568.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

