ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,180 by Analysts at Societe Generale

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Societe Generale from GBX 1,072 ($13.08) to GBX 1,180 ($14.40) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 660 ($8.05) in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 800 ($9.76) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ASOS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded ASOS from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.20) to GBX 825 ($10.07) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $988.33.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. ASOS has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

