Astar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.53 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Astar has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $67.94 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

