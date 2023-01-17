Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$13.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.64 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.14 and a 52-week high of C$14.88. The company has a market cap of C$502.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

