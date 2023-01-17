AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $48.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $43.85 on Friday. AZZ has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 208.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 217,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,204,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AZZ by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 75,003 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

