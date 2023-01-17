B. Riley Raises Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $32.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on XPOF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $24.58 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $102,713.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $812,730.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,933 shares of company stock valued at $346,058. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

See Also

