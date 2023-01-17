Barclays Lowers Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target to 525.00

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from 550.00 to 525.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHYHY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $492.50.

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

