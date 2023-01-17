Barclays Raises Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $14.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.93.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $12.60 on Friday. Arhaus has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. The firm had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 50.9% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.