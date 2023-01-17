Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.54.

About Barnwell Industries



Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

