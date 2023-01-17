Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMW. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BMW stock opened at €91.84 ($99.83) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($109.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €84.88 and a 200-day moving average of €78.70.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

