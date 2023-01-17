Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept Stock Up 3.6 %

BIOC opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Biocept has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 32.99% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Biocept will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

