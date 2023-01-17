Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €42.80 ($46.52) and last traded at €42.80 ($46.52). Approximately 70 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.90 ($46.63).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.52. The stock has a market cap of $846.83 million and a P/E ratio of -31.17.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

