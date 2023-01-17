BlueArk Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.57 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One BlueArk token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BlueArk has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $41.57 million and approximately $600,665.77 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,057.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00584166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00211961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00041997 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00058144 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00128801 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $392,277.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

