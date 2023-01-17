BMO Capital Markets Raises Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $21.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Infosys to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.52 on Friday. Infosys has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 86.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 478.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Infosys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

