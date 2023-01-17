BMO Capital Markets Raises Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.44.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE TXG opened at C$17.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.07 and a twelve month high of C$18.73.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$273.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.