BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.31 and last traded at C$14.31. 910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.28.

BMO US Put Write ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.86.

BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

