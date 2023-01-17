Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
Shares of BYFC opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.74.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.