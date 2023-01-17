Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 161.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 273,420 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Broadway Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 273,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.