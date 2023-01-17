Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BPY) shares traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$23.07 and last traded at C$23.29. 15,607,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,585% from the average session volume of 926,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.44.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a PE ratio of -11.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Property Partners

In related news, Director Bryan Kenneth Davis bought 24,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$489,315.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,741 shares in the company, valued at C$1,300,192.63.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

