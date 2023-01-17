Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.72.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bumble to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Bumble Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.
Bumble Company Profile
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bumble (BMBL)
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.