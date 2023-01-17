CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Shares Up 3.4%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.21. 3,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.
CapitaLand Stock Up 3.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
CapitaLand Company Profile
CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CapitaLand (CLLDY)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.