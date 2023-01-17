Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$11.50 at National Bankshares

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$233.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,179.22. In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at C$396,179.22. Also, Director Michael S. Parrett bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.92 per share, with a total value of C$103,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,378.16.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

