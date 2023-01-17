Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CHUY. CL King started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $32.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $587.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 6,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $233,320.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,243.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after buying an additional 73,665 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,491,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 165,205 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

