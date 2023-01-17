Citigroup Downgrades Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Baader Bank upgraded Partners Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Partners Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,303.67.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $944.25 on Friday. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $753.75 and a 1 year high of $1,549.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $944.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $937.26.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

