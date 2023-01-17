Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.58.
Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE CL opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.04.
Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.