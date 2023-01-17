Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CL opened at $77.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.04.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

