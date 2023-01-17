Compound Dai (CDAI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $558.24 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Compound Dai has a total market capitalization of $558.24 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound Dai token can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Dai Profile

Compound Dai was first traded on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

