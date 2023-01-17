Contrasting CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and CompoSecure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.13 -$9.42 million ($0.45) -23.11 CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.43 $13.51 million $2.21 2.28

CompoSecure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompoSecure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.99%. CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.45%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners 2.92% 35.55% 16.57% CompoSecure 10.97% -3.01% 19.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

