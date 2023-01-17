Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $132.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upgraded Copa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised Copa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.80.
Copa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $93.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Trading of Copa
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 16.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Copa
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
