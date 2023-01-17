Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $132.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upgraded Copa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised Copa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.80.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $93.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $809.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Copa will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 16.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

