Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Head to Head Survey

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GLG Life Tech and Cresco Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresco Labs 0 2 7 0 2.78

Cresco Labs has a consensus target price of $7.18, indicating a potential upside of 258.91%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -235.13% N/A -109.81% Cresco Labs -7.60% -6.48% -2.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Cresco Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $8.63 million 0.18 -$18.91 million ($0.52) -0.08 Cresco Labs $821.68 million 0.66 -$319.60 million ($0.25) -8.00

GLG Life Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs. Cresco Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLG Life Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cresco Labs beats GLG Life Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

(Get Rating)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of December 6, 2022, it owned and operated 55 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

