Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) & Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Financial Review

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) and Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Deutsche Post shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Techtronic Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Deutsche Post and Techtronic Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 0 5 6 0 2.55 Techtronic Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Post currently has a consensus target price of $54.77, indicating a potential upside of 31.18%. Given Deutsche Post’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than Techtronic Industries.

Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Techtronic Industries has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Post and Techtronic Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $96.72 billion 0.53 $5.98 billion $4.83 8.64 Techtronic Industries $13.20 billion 1.75 $1.10 billion N/A N/A

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Techtronic Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Post and Techtronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 5.89% 25.15% 8.26% Techtronic Industries N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Techtronic Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Deutsche Post pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Techtronic Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. This segment also provides digital products, including stamps with data matrix codes and various postal services. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. The company provides floorcare products and accessories under the HOOVER, DIRT DEVIL, VAX, and ORECK brands, as well as to OEM customers. It serves Do-It-Yourself, professional, and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, maintenance, construction, and infrastructure industries. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

