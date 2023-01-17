DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Stock Price Up 20.8%

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 20.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 324,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 83,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market cap of C$22.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

