easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 600 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.32) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.49) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($4.03) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 320 ($3.90) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 554.92 ($6.77).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 441.90 ($5.39) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 376.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 361.89. The company has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.12. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk bought 10,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($48,379.35). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,880.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

