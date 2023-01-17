Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) Stock Price Up 2%

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH – Get Rating) shares rose 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 51,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$18.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.51.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites automobile and personal property insurance. The Commercial Lines segment designs and underwrites commercial property and automobile insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.