Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Rating) shares dropped 16.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Electronic Systems Technology Trading Down 16.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

About Electronic Systems Technology

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

