Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Enel Chile Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.01. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.28.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
