Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Enel Chile Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.01. Enel Chile has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

About Enel Chile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 494,605 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 333,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 623,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 299,709 shares in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.