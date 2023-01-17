Energi (NRG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $163,256.88

Energi (NRG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and $163,256.88 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00080070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00058917 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,332,953 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

